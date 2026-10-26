Jamia agrees to hold union elections. Issues order on students’ key demands

Officials of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) met the protesting students on Sunday night. The university then issued a written order agreeing to hold students’ union elections once the union’s constitution is approved.

The order, dated October 26 and issued by the Registrar’s Office, sets the timeline.

“The Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union Election will be held after 15 days from the date of approval of the constitution of the students’ union of Jamia Millia Islamia,” it states.

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It does not say when the constitution will be approved.

The order also gives the students two other assurances. “Suspension and Show-Cause Notices issued to students during the period of protest are hereby revoked,” it states. A committee will be constituted “to enquire into the actions of security staff during the period of protest”. However a fixed timeline of constitution formation is not stated in the order.