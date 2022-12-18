scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

On Jamia campus, canteens operators directed to feed stray animals daily at dedicated spots

The university administration has set up dedicated ‘Animal Feed Spots’ marked near the canteens and refreshment kiosks and the Chief Proctor’s office has issued directions to the contractors running these to serve “fresh and nutritious food” at these feed spots every day, including on holidays.

There are 10 such canteens across the university campus. (File/Representational image)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Contractors operating canteens and food kiosks inside the Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi have received new special directions from the university administration: regularly serve food to the stray animals living on the campus.

The university administration has set up dedicated ‘Animal Feed Spots’ marked near the canteens and refreshment kiosks and the Chief Proctor’s office has issued directions to the contractors running these to serve “fresh and nutritious food” at these feed spots every day, including on holidays.

“The University campus is the habitat of many domesticated animals such as dogs and cats. Although, a large number of students and staff take care of their food and medical needs, as an expression of their love and affection towards these creatures. However, it is the need of the day that the canteens and kiosks inside the campus also play their active role in the care of these animals,” reads the notice.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kidsPremium
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kids
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years agoPremium
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years ago
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Why Modi doesn’t want to topple the H...Premium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Why Modi doesn’t want to topple the H...
In Kashmir, a new timetablePremium
In Kashmir, a new timetable

There are 10 such canteens across the university campus.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 10:15:17 am
Next Story

Three cheers to craft beer in Chandigarh

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close