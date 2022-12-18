On Jamia campus, canteens operators directed to feed stray animals daily at dedicated spots

Contractors operating canteens and food kiosks inside the Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi have received new special directions from the university administration: regularly serve food to the stray animals living on the campus.

The university administration has set up dedicated ‘Animal Feed Spots’ marked near the canteens and refreshment kiosks and the Chief Proctor’s office has issued directions to the contractors running these to serve “fresh and nutritious food” at these feed spots every day, including on holidays.

“The University campus is the habitat of many domesticated animals such as dogs and cats. Although, a large number of students and staff take care of their food and medical needs, as an expression of their love and affection towards these creatures. However, it is the need of the day that the canteens and kiosks inside the campus also play their active role in the care of these animals,” reads the notice.

There are 10 such canteens across the university campus.