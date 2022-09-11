scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

It’s official: Delhi will have 250 MCD wards

Out of the 250 wards, 42 will be reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Caste category.

Delhi MCDThe carving of the erstwhile MCD into three, in 2012, was done to “decentralise” the large local body. Archive

The state government Saturday notified the reduction of wards and councillor positions in Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) from 272 to 250. This step was necessitated following the passage of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, earlier this year.

Out of the 250 wards, 42 will be reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Caste category.

The legislation, passed in the Parliament in March this year, effected the merger of the three erstwhile corporations and a reduction in the number of councillor seats to “not more than 250” from the existing 272.

The MCD polls, originally scheduled for April, were put off hours before the election schedule was to be announced. The election was called off as the BJP-led Union government wanted to unify the MCDs and also conduct delimitation to decrease the number of wards.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...Premium
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...

The three-member delimitation committee, which was constituted by the home ministry on July 8, is required to complete the exercise and submit its report within four months from the date of its constitution. The committee is led by State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev.

The MCD was trifurcated in 2012 during Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit’s tenure. The aim was to decentralise and improve the functioning of the civic body. It, however, led to severe fund crunch in the East and North corporations.

After the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, was passed, the three civic bodies in the national capital – North, South and East municipal corporations – were reunited.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 11:08:57 am
Next Story

WhatsApp users on iOS may soon be able to search messages by date

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after 1857 revolt
Express Research

How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after 1857 revolt

Premium
Amid rumours and intrigue, family mourns loss of their 'brightest' star
Sonali Phogat 'murder'

Amid rumours and intrigue, family mourns loss of their 'brightest' star

Premium
Jaishankar in Saudi in first visit as Foreign Minister

Jaishankar in Saudi in first visit as Foreign Minister

R K Shishir of IIT Bombay zone earns top rank
JEE Advanced 2022 Results

R K Shishir of IIT Bombay zone earns top rank

Centre objects to ex-Chief Justice’s proposals for 17 postings in Rajasthan HC

Centre objects to ex-Chief Justice’s proposals for 17 postings in Rajasthan HC

Premium
With buses, Uber looks to address mobility needs of everybody

With buses, Uber looks to address mobility needs of everybody

Premium
China plans more Moon missions after finding new lunar mineral

China plans more Moon missions after finding new lunar mineral

5 reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade

5 reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade

Shah takes ‘foreign’ T-shirt dig at Rahul, Irani hurls ‘tukde’ jibe

Shah takes ‘foreign’ T-shirt dig at Rahul, Irani hurls ‘tukde’ jibe

Can Sri Lanka's spinners tie up Pakistan again?
Asia Cup final

Can Sri Lanka's spinners tie up Pakistan again?

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement