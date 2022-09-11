It’s official: Delhi will have 250 MCD wards

The state government Saturday notified the reduction of wards and councillor positions in Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) from 272 to 250. This step was necessitated following the passage of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, earlier this year.

Out of the 250 wards, 42 will be reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Caste category.

The legislation, passed in the Parliament in March this year, effected the merger of the three erstwhile corporations and a reduction in the number of councillor seats to “not more than 250” from the existing 272.

The MCD polls, originally scheduled for April, were put off hours before the election schedule was to be announced. The election was called off as the BJP-led Union government wanted to unify the MCDs and also conduct delimitation to decrease the number of wards.

The three-member delimitation committee, which was constituted by the home ministry on July 8, is required to complete the exercise and submit its report within four months from the date of its constitution. The committee is led by State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev.

The MCD was trifurcated in 2012 during Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit’s tenure. The aim was to decentralise and improve the functioning of the civic body. It, however, led to severe fund crunch in the East and North corporations.

After the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, was passed, the three civic bodies in the national capital – North, South and East municipal corporations – were reunited.