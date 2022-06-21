scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
International Yoga Day: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wants to introduce daily yoga sessions in govt schools

Marking International Yoga Day, Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the public to take a pledge to practise yoga and meditation daily.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: June 21, 2022 11:02:19 am
The Delhi government’s plan to provide free Yoga classes to people in the city is expected to kick off on October 2, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Sunday. (Express file photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called for the introduction of daily yoga classes in all government schools in the national capital. Celebrating International Yoga Day, Kejriwal performed yoga in one of the government’s ‘Dilli ki yogashala’ centres along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

“Yoga should not be practised just for one day to celebrate yoga day, it should be made a part of daily life. Practising yoga and meditation helps in reducing stress and tension, and gives peace to your mind, body and soul. It should be practised from an early age. I ask our education minister, who is here today among us, to start daily yoga classes in schools for students,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said that Delhi has become the number one city in the country when it comes to embracing yoga as, according to him, around 17,000 people practise it daily in the national capital

“We started free yoga classes for Covid patients this year and around 4,600 people signed up for free classes during the third wave. I am not saying that yoga can cure corona (Covid) but research studies have shown that yoga helped the patients a lot in improving immune systems and fighting Covid,” he said.

Arvind Kejriwal said that yoga helps people keep diseases away. “We have made all the health services — from tests to doctor consultation to medical treatment to medicines — free. Free mohalla clinics, dispensaries and health departments provide free treatment but I ask people why are we going to the hospital?. We should not be dependent on medicines or tablets for every small thing. If we make yoga part of our life, it will keep us away from the hospital and healthy.”

He further appealed to the public to take a pledge to practise yoga and meditation daily and not just for one day. “Today, 17,000 people are doing yoga daily and I want to take this number to lakhs. Tensions will remain in our life but there is a solution to reduce them. People ask me why you are providing yoga classes for free, you should charge but I say natural things that are part of life shouldn’t be chargeable. So, when you are getting a free facility, take advantage of it and make your daily life stress free, energetic and healthy.”

The ‘Dilli ki yogshala’ programme was announced by Kejriwal in December 2021 and the free classes began in January this year with 400 instructors.

Under this scheme, people or Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) can give a missed call to 9013585858 and get an instructor. The Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) provides yoga instructors for a group of a maximum of 25 people. While seeking an instructor, the group can select an open space or park near their house or colony.

