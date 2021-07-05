IndiGo commences flight operations from Darbhanga

"Darbhanga will now be connected to IndiGo's network through nonstop services to Hyderabad and Kolkata," the airline's statement noted. (Representational image)

IndiGo on Monday started flight operations from the Darbhanga airport in Bihar to expand its regional presence, a statement said.

The first flight of IndiGo came from Kolkata and landed at the Darbhanga at around 2.30 pm. After spending an hour at the airport, the aircraft then returned to Kolkata.

“Darbhanga will now be connected to IndiGo’s network through nonstop services to Hyderabad and Kolkata,” the airline’s statement noted.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to expand our regional presence and begin operations from cultural land of Darbhanga, Bihar.”