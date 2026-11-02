Strict BS-VI checks for rally supporters at Gurugram border, Noida goes easy

Even as large convoys of vehicles were headed to INDIA bloc’s rally against alleged SIR irregularities at Ramlila Maidan in the Capital on Sunday, the enforcement of checks for non-BS-VI vehicles varied along Noida and Gurugram borders. While Gurugram saw stricter checks, many such non-compliant vehicles were allowed to enter the Capital from Uttar Pradesh.
Around noon, a cluster of seven buses, followed by some older ones, led by SUVs— including Scorpios and Fortuners — lined up at the Dwarka Expressway toll, ready to enter Delhi from Haryana.
Soon after, the Haryana Police officers started rounding the vehicles up. The brand-new SUVs were allowed to pass, but the old ragged buses — with 200 odd people, carrying Indian flags and Congress banners, aboard — were stopped. None of them were BS-VI compliant.
As the Congress supporters came out of the buses, police personnel tried to stop them.
Some of them remove the plastic barricades, and start protesting. Slogans such as “Vote chor, gaddi chor” rent the air as commuters honked trying to get past a 2-km jam that ensued. “They have only left this small space open to let vehicles pass from here. They are just trying to slow us down,” said Manish, a party worker, claiming that the checks were meant to stop protesters.
Some of the non-compliant buses were then rerouted via Udyog Vihar. “You think we are fools, where will we go from there? How will we reach,” an elderly woman protester told the policemen after coming out. Others hopped on to vehicles that were allowed to let go.
On the other hand, till 1 pm, buses carrying members of farmer unions and several Opposition parties entered the Capital via Chilla border connecting Delhi and Noida.
According to a Delhi Police officer, senior officers told them not to be very strict with checks on the vehicles carrying them.
“I stopped one private bus carrying around 40 people going to join the rally. It was not BS-VI compliant. The driver took a U-turn, asked the protestors to get down. They were then walking towards Delhi. But within 30 minutes, while I was checking another vehicle, I saw the same bus speeding and passing by. Soon an officer on a bike followed it and stopped it,” he said.
However barring one such crackdown, the officers on duty said they mostly resorted to just noting down the number of such cars and buses crossing the border.
The police maintained a register carrying the details of the vehicles they were checking, with the number, name of the driver and violations being noted. On the same register, two columns were made, each had numbers of cars and buses crossing to join the rally. “By 1:30, at least 81 cars and 10 has passed,” the officer said.