Strict BS-VI checks for rally supporters at Gurugram border, Noida goes easy

Even as large convoys of vehicles were headed to INDIA bloc’s rally against alleged SIR irregularities at Ramlila Maidan in the Capital on Sunday, the enforcement of checks for non-BS-VI vehicles varied along Noida and Gurugram borders. While Gurugram saw stricter checks, many such non-compliant vehicles were allowed to enter the Capital from Uttar Pradesh.

Around noon, a cluster of seven buses, followed by some older ones, led by SUVs— including Scorpios and Fortuners — lined up at the Dwarka Expressway toll, ready to enter Delhi from Haryana.

Soon after, the Haryana Police officers started rounding the vehicles up. The brand-new SUVs were allowed to pass, but the old ragged buses — with 200 odd people, carrying Indian flags and Congress banners, aboard — were stopped. None of them were BS-VI compliant.