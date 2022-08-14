Independence Day: Multi-layered security cover in place ahead of PM Modi’s address to nation at Red Fort

In view of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, a multi-layered security cover along with Facial Recognition System cameras have been installed at each entry/exit point at Red Fort where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on August 15, police said Sunday.

According to the police, over 10,000 police personnel will be deployed around the monument on I-Day and 7,000 guests will be allowed for the celebrations.

With security inputs from agencies, Delhi Police said there could be terror attacks using drones, kites, or lone wolf attacks. Police deployed over 400 kite-catchers and fliers on rooftops and other sensitive locations in North Delhi to counter any such attack. Areas near the Red Fort have been marked as no-kite flying zones. Anti-drone systems are also being installed.

Police said the high-resolution and FRS equipment will be used to catch any suspects at the entry of the monument. Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said that section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Delhi. “Kite-catchers have been deployed with necessary equipment on strategic locations and they will prevent any kind of kite, balloon and Chinese lanterns from reaching the function area. Radars will be deployed at Red Fort to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms and manned or unmanned flying objects,” he said.

The Delhi Police Special Cell and other units are also conducting checks on improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Security checks and patrolling around hotels, guest houses, restaurants, and markets have been intensified.

“Over 1,000 cameras will be installed in the North, Central, and New Delhi district units to contain aerial objects. These cameras will also help monitor the VVIP route to the monument,” said an officer.

Traffic Arrangements

Due to the security set up in North, Central and New Delhi districts on Independence Day, a total of eight roads will be temporarily closed, said the police. Only labelled vehicles will be allowed. Other vehicles will be blocked from 4 am to 10 am Monday.

Police said the roads are – Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk road, Nishad Raj marg, Esplanade Road, Outer Ring Road (from Rajghat To ISBT), Ring Road (Rajghat to Y-point). Due to high security arrangements in the New Delhi area, commuters have been advised to avoid Mandi House, Copernicus Marg, C-Hexagon India Gate, Sikandra Road etc.

According to the traffic advisory, buses plying to Red Fort or Old Delhi Railway station will be diverted to ISBT bridge and stop at Boulevard Road near Mori Gate. Other buses terminating at railway station, Mori Gate, ISBT, Pragati Maidan etc will be stopped near Turkman Gate, Asaf Ali Road.

Some buses will be diverted to Ring Road- NH-24 to avoid traffic at Red Fort area.