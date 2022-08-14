scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Independence Day: Multi-layered security cover in place ahead of PM Modi’s address to nation at Red Fort

Delhi Police installed Facial Recognition System cameras at Red Fort and deployed over 400 kite-catchers and fliers on rooftops and other sensitive locations in North Delhi to counter any terror attacks.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 14, 2022 11:13:55 am
Red Fort Independence DayThe Delhi Police Special Cell and other units are also conducting checks on improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Security checks and patrolling around hotels, guest houses, restaurants, and markets have been intensified.

In view of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, a multi-layered security cover along with Facial Recognition System cameras have been installed at each entry/exit point at Red Fort where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on August 15, police said Sunday.

According to the police, over 10,000 police personnel will be deployed around the monument on I-Day and 7,000 guests will be allowed for the celebrations.

With security inputs from agencies, Delhi Police said there could be terror attacks using drones, kites, or lone wolf attacks. Police deployed over 400 kite-catchers and fliers on rooftops and other sensitive locations in North Delhi to counter any such attack. Areas near the Red Fort have been marked as no-kite flying zones. Anti-drone systems are also being installed.

Police said the high-resolution and FRS equipment will be used to catch any suspects at the entry of the monument. Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said that section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Delhi. “Kite-catchers have been deployed with necessary equipment on strategic locations and they will prevent any kind of kite, balloon and Chinese lanterns from reaching the function area. Radars will be deployed at Red Fort to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms and manned or unmanned flying objects,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...Premium
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJPPremium
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJP
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...Premium
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...

The Delhi Police Special Cell and other units are also conducting checks on improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Security checks and patrolling around hotels, guest houses, restaurants, and markets have been intensified.

“Over 1,000 cameras will be installed in the North, Central, and New Delhi district units to contain aerial objects. These cameras will also help monitor the VVIP route to the monument,” said an officer.

Traffic Arrangements

Due to the security set up in North, Central and New Delhi districts on Independence Day, a total of eight roads will be temporarily closed, said the police. Only labelled vehicles will be allowed. Other vehicles will be blocked from 4 am to 10 am Monday.

Advertisement

Police said the roads are – Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk road, Nishad Raj marg, Esplanade Road, Outer Ring Road (from Rajghat To ISBT), Ring Road (Rajghat to Y-point). Due to high security arrangements in the New Delhi area, commuters have been advised to avoid Mandi House, Copernicus Marg, C-Hexagon India Gate, Sikandra Road etc.

According to the traffic advisory, buses plying to Red Fort or Old Delhi Railway station will be diverted to ISBT bridge and stop at Boulevard Road near Mori Gate. Other buses terminating at railway station, Mori Gate, ISBT, Pragati Maidan etc will be stopped near Turkman Gate, Asaf Ali Road.

Some buses will be diverted to Ring Road- NH-24 to avoid traffic at Red Fort area.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 11:13:55 am

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

2

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

3

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

4

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

5

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

Featured Stories

Bhai, are you listening?
Bhai, are you listening?
25 years of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
25 years of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
Back to 2024 polls drawing board after Nitish shocker, BJP turns Bihar fo...
Back to 2024 polls drawing board after Nitish shocker, BJP turns Bihar fo...
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 'India's Warren Buffett'?

Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 'India's Warren Buffett'?

BJP Madurai President quits day after party supporter hurls slipper at TN minister

BJP Madurai President quits day after party supporter hurls slipper at TN minister

In Kabul, Afghan students wait for passage to India: Don’t shut us out

In Kabul, Afghan students wait for passage to India: Don’t shut us out

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely
Explained

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely

Premium
For Indian women cricket’s latest star, PM praise: ‘peace of Shimla, smile of mountains’

For Indian women cricket’s latest star, PM praise: ‘peace of Shimla, smile of mountains’

When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered

When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered

Mythology and historical films in Bollywood — fad or financial gamble?

Mythology and historical films in Bollywood — fad or financial gamble?

Dalit boy dies; kin say assaulted for touching ‘upper caste water’

Dalit boy dies; kin say assaulted for touching ‘upper caste water’

'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'
China’s ambassador to India

'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement