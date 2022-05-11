In the offing at liquor vends: Tasting room, sale of cigars and art

The Delhi Excise department has proposed allowing zonal retail licensees to set up liquor ‘tasting rooms’ and sell liquor chocolates, cigars, high-end paintings and other ancillary products, according to the Delhi Excise Policy 2022-23.

Permits will be given to zonal retail licensees who wish to open vends that are bigger than 5,000 sq ft to provide a better walk-in experience. Also, such vends will be converted from L-7V to L-7MV licence, thereby giving the customer a better retail experience.

According to documents accessed by The Indian Express, the department has proposed that the retail vends should require a minimum of 500 sq ft area to provide a better walk-in experience for consumers, so there should not be any reduction in the minimum size of vends. However, in the case of the upper limit of 2,000 sq ft, the Group of Ministers (GoM) has recommended that the it be increased to 5,000 sq ft.

Further, as per the cabinet note, the zonal licensees who intend to open retail vend more than 5,000 sq ft will be charged an additional annual licence fee of Rs 5 crore on a pro rata basis for the operative months of the excise year for each vend, over and above the “annual zonal license fee applicable”.

“These converted retail vends (L-7V to L-7MV) may also be allowed to sell ancillary products like cigars, liquor chocolates, chocolates, accompaniments, high-end art paintings, etc…,” read the documents.

These vends can also sell high-value merchandise such as bottle openers, ice boxes, bar glasses and other gift items.

“Approximately 25% of the space may be allocated for ancillary products and these vends can set up a tasting room on its premises. This room may only have training and tasting sessions, and shall not serve liquor like restaurants,” it said.

The Excise Policy 2021-22 allowed vends to open big liquor showrooms with vending machines but no such showrooms have been set up in the city so far. The size of the liquor stores has been extended as compared to the government liquor and wine shops earlier.

Further, to enhance the availability of BIO brands (brands of foreign liquor) in Delhi as compared to neighbouring states, the GoM has recommended that the lowest wholesale price clause in BIO brands be no longer required, allowing brands with trademarks to register in Delhi. The GoM has also recommended that the excise department come out with a mechanism for proper supply of draught beer to restaurants.