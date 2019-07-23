In Mehrauli From Aug 30 To Sept 1: Folk music to sweets, monsoon festival a throwback to Mughal times

Reviving Mughal emperors’ ancient tradition of visiting Mehrauli during the monsoon season, the Delhi government’s tourism department is set to organise a three-day monsoon festival from August 30-September 1 to give a push to the area as a tourist destination. From playing folk music, such as malhaars and kajri, to serving monsoon essential food like pakodas, ghewar and tea, the festival organised for the first time will be all about Delhi’s love for the rainy season, officials said.

A series of activities, ranging from melas at Aam Bagh to heritage walks around Hauz-e-Shamsi, a 13th Century water body, are also being planned by the department. According to officials, the activities will later be extended throughout the year. A plan has been prepared by the department and work on it will begin by the end of this month.

“People visit Mehrauli only for Qutub Minar and are unaware about other architectural monuments in the area. We want to promote this part of the city as a tourist destination…,” said Manisha Saxena, secretary, Delhi’s Tourism Department.

The department has asked the Sahitya Kala Parishad to organise cultural events during the festival. It has also requested artists to write new ‘dastaans’ (stories) on saints of Mehrauli.

Mehrauli is one of the seven ancient cities that make up the present state of Delhi. Derived from the Sanskrit word Mihira-awali, it signifies the township where well-known astronomer Varahamihira of Vikramaditya’s court lived. “In the Mughal era, the emperor used to visit Mehrauli during the monsoon to enjoy the lush green beauty and mango orchards. Known as their summer palace, Zafar Mahal was regularly visited by the last Mughals like Akbar Shah II and Bahadur Shah Zafar. Even earlier, the much-popular Phoolwalon ki sair used to happen in this season only,” Swapna Liddle, author, historian and co-convener of Delhi chapter of INTACH told The Indian Express.

The area houses several other monuments such as the mausoleum of a 13th century Sufi saint, Khwaja Qutbuddin Bakhtiar Kaki, and the venue for the annual Phoolwalon ki sair Festival. The dargah complex also houses graves of later Mughal emperors, Bahadur Shah I, Shah Alam II, and Akbar II, in an adjacent marble enclosure.

“Mehrauli grew into the city as the Sufi saint’s shrine was there. Many people wanted to be buried near him… Archaeological ruins are scattered through Hauz-e-Shamsi on the bank of which Jahaz Mahal is built. It is the first urban settlement in the area…,” said historian Sohail Hashmi.