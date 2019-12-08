In Gurgaon soon: Online access to many public services

The centre, officials said, will provide online real-time access to these facilities, allow evaluation and reporting of data and help decision-making and paperless work. (Representational) The centre, officials said, will provide online real-time access to these facilities, allow evaluation and reporting of data and help decision-making and paperless work. (Representational)

Gurgaon has become the first city in Haryana to get an Integrated Command and Control Centre, in a bid to create a “super smart city” by providing public services via technology. The centre was inaugurated by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday. Built for Rs 38 crore, the centre at the IRCTC building in Sector 44 aims to integrate “smart services” in the future.

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) CEO V Umashankar, said, “To integrate smart services in the future, services like water supply, public WiFi facility, smart parking, monitoring and control of the power distribution system, various message signals, and property management will first be added to the control centre so that efforts can be made to provide as many services as possible to the people.”

The centre, officials said, will provide online real-time access to these facilities, allow evaluation and reporting of data and help decision-making and paperless work.

