In Delhi, construction sites under MCD radar for mosquito breeding

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has started a special drive to identify mosquito breeding sites in construction areas, which remain a major breeding zone, and penalise owners of such properties.

Under a special drive launched this week in all wards of central, south, west and Najafgarh zones, a total of 1,196 construction sites were checked and mosquito breeding was seen at 278 sites. These sites were in Ambedkar Nagar, Pushp Vihar, Khanpur, Mohan Garden, Hari Vihar, Kakrola and Najafgarh, officials said. A senior MCD official added that the civic body took strict action and issued 107 challans and 117 notices.

Apart from this, the MCD’s public health department distributed pamphlets, pasted stickers and displayed banners at different construction sites in central, south, west and Najafgarh zones. The official said that the MCD hopes these initiatives will help in prevention and control of vector-borne diseases.

The general public and land/building-owning agencies are advised to look out for water stagnation in their premises to prevent mosquito breeding and dengue, malaria and chikungunya during the monsoon season, the official added.

This year, 205 dengue cases have been recorded in the national capital till August 27, according to a civic body report released on Monday. The city recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May, 32 in June and 26 in July. No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease, the report added.