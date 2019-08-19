Yamuna Expressway accident: Impromptu plan to go to Aligarh turned fatal

Ameesha Mohan (24) was waiting for her husband, who had promised to come home by 11 am, when she received a call at around 10.30 am. Her husband, Ram Chandra Mohan, was among four people killed after the car in which they were travelling in fell off the Yamuna Expressway and into a ditch 30 feet below on Sunday.

“He called at 6 am and told me he was going to a party with his friends and would return by 11 am. He joined the company three months ago and was excited about his new job. His office timings were 9 pm to 6 am,” said Ameesha.

The couple, from Uttar Pradesh’s Jogapur, had been married for a year. Mohan recently shifted to East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar with his wife and younger brother.

Naveen Kumar (32), who was among the victims, shifted to Noida from Meerut three years ago. “We didn’t know about the party and were shocked when we heard about the accident. After we reached the hospital around 3 pm, we were told he had died due to severe head and chest injuries. He had rented a flat with his friends in Noida and would often send us money,” said Sunderbhai, Kumar’s father.

Of the nine people in the car, five survived the crash. The group worked at Terasys, an IT firm in Noida, police said.

Sushmita Suman (22), one of the survivors, said her colleagues invited her for a party and the group left for Aligarh around 6 am. “We were planning to go to Agra, but later decided to return from Aligarh. I was in the backseat with Saleem (20) when the car rammed into the barricade,” said Suman, who works as a web developer and lives with her parents in Laxmi Nagar.

Relatives of Ghaziabad resident Abhishek Tyagi (25), who was allegedly driving the car and is currently being treated at Kailash Hospital, said he is the family’s sole breadwinner. “He’s been working in the company’s tech support department for four years. He lives with his wife and a four-year-old son in Noida,” said Amrish Tyagi, Abhishek’s uncle.