IIT Delhi student’s death: Police register FIR after campus protests

The Delhi police have registered an FIR for abetment of suicide and launched an investigation into the death by suicide of 31-year-old IIT student Rishikesh Kumar, which has triggered two days of protests in the campus.
The FIR, which has been registered against “unknown,” was registered on the evening of the incident itself, a police officer said.
A police officer said that the college’s chief security officer had reported the incident to police soon after the incident, which had taken place on August 22. Kumar had reportedly jumped from the sixth floor of the campus’s Lecture Hall Complex.
The FIR was registered following directions from the Supreme Court–led National Task Force (NTF), constituted in March last year to address mental health concerns and prevent suicides in higher educational institutions. The task force was formed after students and family members of deceased students petitioned the Supreme Court seeking inquiries into such cases.
“As per the NTF’s recommendation, the Supreme Court directed higher educational institutions to immediately notify the local police about any unnatural death or suicide on campus. The local police must then investigate and submit a report to the court,” the officer said.
During the probe, sources said CCTV footage shows Kumar walking alone shortly before taking the elevator to the sixth floor of the Lecture Hall Complex.
Following the incident, the college administration filed a complaint with the local police seeking a thorough investigation and timely legal action, sources added.
This is the second alleged suicide by an IIT Delhi student this year. Harshit Swami, a 19-year-old BTech student was found dead in his hostel room in March this year and is alleged to have died by hanging from a ceiling fan in the room.
A police source said the post-mortem report in that case is still awaited.
In that case too, a case for abetment of suicide was registered at Kishan Garh Police station based on a written complaint filed by the security officer of the institute.