IIT Delhi student’s death: Police register FIR after campus protests

The protest came two days after a 31-year-old MSc Physics student, Rishikesh, died allegedly by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of a building on the campus. (Express Photo)

The Delhi police have registered an FIR for abetment of suicide and launched an investigation into the death by suicide of 31-year-old IIT student Rishikesh Kumar, which has triggered two days of protests in the campus.

The FIR, which has been registered against “unknown,” was registered on the evening of the incident itself, a police officer said.

A police officer said that the college’s chief security officer had reported the incident to police soon after the incident, which had taken place on August 22. Kumar had reportedly jumped from the sixth floor of the campus’s Lecture Hall Complex.

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The FIR was registered following directions from the Supreme Court–led National Task Force (NTF), constituted in March last year to address mental health concerns and prevent suicides in higher educational institutions. The task force was formed after students and family members of deceased students petitioned the Supreme Court seeking inquiries into such cases.