Last night at IIT Delhi: Midnight protest, barricades, and ‘Justice for Rishikesh’ slogans

According to protesting students The Indian Express spoke to, the march was held late at night because a rigorous academic schedule did not allow them to gather earlier. (Express Photo)

As midnight struck, the metallic shriek of heavy barricades being dragged pierced the humid night air. IIT Delhi’s main gate was being sealed off as a swelling crowd marched towards it.

Through the thick blue bars, onlookers caught glimpses of the anger inside — a sea of students, their faces lit by the glow of their phones.

It was the fifth consecutive day of student-led protests at the premier institute over the suicide of 31-year-old MSc student Rishikesh Kumar, culminating in a tense standoff that left the campus at a deadlock.

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Students, staff and delivery partners were left stranded outside. “Bhaiya, hume toh andar aane do. Hum students hain. Humne kya kiya hai? Yeh toh hamara ghar hai. (Please let us in, we are students. What wrong have we done? This is our home),” students outside cried out, to be met with silence.