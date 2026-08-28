Last night at IIT Delhi: Midnight protest, barricades, and ‘Justice for Rishikesh’ slogans

The fifth consecutive day of protests over the death of 31-year-old MSc student Rishikesh Kumar saw hundreds of students march towards the main gate, where security personnel formed a human blockade.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew
5 min readNew DelhiAug 28, 2026 02:49 PM IST
According to protesting students The Indian Express spoke to, the march was held late at night because a rigorous academic schedule did not allow them to gather earlier. (Express Photo)According to protesting students The Indian Express spoke to, the march was held late at night because a rigorous academic schedule did not allow them to gather earlier. (Express Photo)
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As midnight struck, the metallic shriek of heavy barricades being dragged pierced the humid night air. IIT Delhi’s main gate was being sealed off as a swelling crowd marched towards it.

Through the thick blue bars, onlookers caught glimpses of the anger inside — a sea of students, their faces lit by the glow of their phones.

It was the fifth consecutive day of student-led protests at the premier institute over the suicide of 31-year-old MSc student Rishikesh Kumar, culminating in a tense standoff that left the campus at a deadlock.

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Also Read | A death at IIT-Delhi and the many invisible struggles on campus

Students, staff and delivery partners were left stranded outside. “Bhaiya, hume toh andar aane do. Hum students hain. Humne kya kiya hai? Yeh toh hamara ghar hai. (Please let us in, we are students. What wrong have we done? This is our home),” students outside cried out, to be met with silence.

Later, a security guard responded: “Let this protest end.”

As the arch closed in on the main gate, a line of security guards formed a human blockade.

According to protesting students The Indian Express spoke to, the march was held late at night because a rigorous academic schedule did not allow them to gather earlier.

Also Read | Day 4 of protest: IIT Delhi reconstitutes committee to probe MSc student’s suicide

‘No video byte’

It had begun as a small vigil at the SAC Lawns at dusk. By midnight, it had swelled to hundreds of students from various departments. They moved in unison towards the perimeter, their faces deliberately shielded from cameras, holding cardboard placards aloft and chanting, “Justice for Rishikesh!”

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Passersby near the SDA market turned their heads towards the unlikely sloganeering, asking, “What is happening?”

Journalists waited for students to speak on camera, but no one came forward. Then a PhD student turned and shouted: “No video byte. We will release a statement. Please understand.” Within seconds, the student turned away, ensuring there was no clue to their identity.

At the centre of the crowd was a massive banner that read: “IIT Delhi students demand justice! Investigation, Compensation, Resignation. We stand with Rishikesh.” Cardboard placards read: “IIT admin sharm karo (Have some shame).”

Speaking to this paper slightly away from the protest, a scholar said, “Students are terrified of administrative retribution… That’s why they were speaking with their backs turned to recording lenses…”

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The scholar described their fear: “Undergraduates in their final year fear placement debarment, PhD scholars risk having their thesis submissions and degrees stalled for years… Everyone enters IIT with high hopes. It is a dream. But after becoming a student here, those dreams are shattered… every single day, we find ourselves in the midst of more stress.”

Once the protest died down half an hour later, security guards opened the side gate while continuing to bar entry through the main gate.

“Who’s this? Show hardcopy,” said a guard in a clipped, gruff tone, demanding to see IDs.

“Bhaiya, we all have hard copies and anything else you ask. Please just let us in,” a fresher pleaded back from the line.

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Planning the next move

The campus fell into silence as the protests ended.

Later, a group of students gathered at the campus wind tunnel to debate the risks of uncoordinated media interactions.

Also Read | Exam failure, isolation: Stories of 8 IIT Delhi students who died by suicide

“It is dangerous to go in front of the media untrained and emotional, as words can easily get twisted,” read a message circulated internally that summarised the discussion, citing an earlier clip in which a student’s criticism was misattributed.

“People who see that might think the protest is influenced by the wrong elements. We need a designated team to speak on behalf of the students.”

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As another day of unrest loomed, that proposal was slated for discussion at the next campus gathering.

The ongoing agitation marks the institute’s longest sustained demonstration since April 1990 — the last time a protest of this magnitude shook the campus.

Asked how the momentum had held across five days, a protesting student explained, “With Rakhi and the weekend approaching, we knew people would be traveling or taking time off. We wanted to give this everything we had before the campus emptied out.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

 

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