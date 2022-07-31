IIT-Delhi reaches out to students, teachers of Haryana Government institutes at Sonipat campus

IIT-Delhi conducted an outreach programme for students and teachers of Haryana Government technical institutes at its Sonipat campus Saturday to show students the available facilities and encourage them to research.

An MoU between the Haryana Government and IIT-Delhi mandates the institute to mentor the state-run technical colleges and universities.

During the programme, IIT-Delhi researchers showcased their work on biomass pellet-based clean combustion device, Covid-19 rapid antigen kit, and development of multimodal endoscope for early-stage oral cancer screening, among other things and the students and teachers were taken to the campus’s Central Research Facility (CRF). Last year, the institute developed an online platform to allow researchers outside the institute to book instruments available in the CRF.

“We are excited about working with the students and faculty of Haryana. We are fortunate to have extension campuses at Sonipat and Jhajjar. At Sonipat we have created high-end research facilities that are accessible to all researchers across the country,” said Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT-Delhi.

“At Jhajjar, we are planning to focus on healthcare and creating a bio hub that can work with the National Cancer Institute and AIIMS Jhajjar. Today’s outreach day is an initiative to reach out to the faculty and students of Haryana, showcase the facilities, and give a glimpse of IIT Delhi research and try to enthuse students to research,” added Banerjee.

“At IIT-Delhi’s Sonipat campus several state-of-the-art research facilities are functional, which the students and the faculty of various technical institutes of Haryana would like to use… The industry in the state can also utilise the facilities available here for their research works,” said Anand Sharan, Additional Chief Secretary of the Haryana Government’s Higher Education & Technical Education Department.

“The IIT-Delhi Sonipat campus is growing and I am hopeful that in the future it would benefit the technical institutes as well as the industry in the state a lot.”