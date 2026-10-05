IIT Delhi scholar dies of injuries after suicide attempt, FIR filed

The police were subsequently informed and Anand was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he remained under treatment. (File Photo)

Delhi Police has registered a case of abetment to suicide after an IIT-Delhi PhD scholar, who was allegedly found in an injured and unconscious state inside his rented room in South East Delhi on August 18, died during treatment on Saturday, an officer said on Sunday.

Police said that prima facie, the scholar, identified as Manish Anand who lived in Kishangarh’s Munirka village, attempted to die by suicide.

According to the police, the door of his room was locked from the inside. They said his neighbours had to break the door open. The police were subsequently informed and Anand was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he remained under treatment.