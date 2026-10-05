IIT Delhi scholar dies of injuries after suicide attempt, FIR filed

Delhi Police has registered a case of abetment to suicide after an IIT-Delhi PhD scholar, who was allegedly found in an injured and unconscious state inside his rented room in South East Delhi on August 18, died during treatment on Saturday, an officer said on Sunday.
Police said that prima facie, the scholar, identified as Manish Anand who lived in Kishangarh’s Munirka village, attempted to die by suicide.
According to the police, the door of his room was locked from the inside. They said his neighbours had to break the door open. The police were subsequently informed and Anand was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he remained under treatment.
“Anand died on Saturday while undergoing treatment. An FIR was registered at Kishangarh police station under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Sunday,” a police officer said.
The FIR was registered based on directions from the Supreme Court-led National Task Force (NTF), constituted in March last year to address mental health concerns and prevent suicides in higher educational institutions, police said. The task force was formed after students and family members of deceased students filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking inquiries into incidents of suspicious deaths.
“The case has been registered on the basis of a complaint and the court’s directions. An investigation is underway,” the officer said.
Police said that neither Anand’s family nor anyone else had, during the course of the initial inquiry, raised suspicion or levelled any allegation against anyone in connection with the incident.
Police said they also examined CCTV footage from cameras installed outside the rented accommodation Anand lived in. The footage did not indicate the presence of any suspicious person entering or leaving the premises around the time of the incident, they said.
The police are yet to ascertain how Anand sustained the injuries.