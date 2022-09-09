IIT Delhi launches app to report flooding as part of developing early warning system

IIT Delhi has launched a mobile application through which residents of the national capital can report flooding in real time to help researchers develop an early warning system to predict urban floods.

The app IITD Aab Prahari, developed as part of the civil engineering department’s Water Security Hub project aimed at tackling the challenges to water security and sustainable development, is now available on Google’s Play Store.

Through the app, communities and individuals can report flooding in their surroundings. The information thus fed to the app will go to researchers at the Water Security Hub. The aim is to help the local administration take quick action.

“The mobile application uses the citizen science approach. This mobile app could change the way communities and governments deal with floods,” said Prof A K Gosain, lead researcher for the project.

The plan is to deploy the app for Delhi. The project is part of an international collaboration between the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer at IIT Delhi and the UK Research and Innovation.

“Through this project, we are engaged in the creation of system frameworks in collaboration with the Hub and the other stakeholders for planning, monitoring and assessment of water resources using an integrated approach,” Prof Dhanya C T, principal investigator of the Hub, said.