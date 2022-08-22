History-sheeter held following exchange of gunfire with Ghaziabad police

A man wanted in multiple cases of robbery and attempted murder, who is also an alleged member of the Deepak Agrola gang, was arrested following an exchange of gunfire with the Ghaziabad police Sunday after he allegedly tried to evade arrest.

The accused has been identified as Nikhil alias Shiva, 27, a resident of Rampark, Tronica city, in Ghaziabad, the police said.

“A team from the Loni police station was carrying out regular checks at Banthala-Chirodi canal road when the accused was spotted on a motorcycle. After seeing the police, the accused immediately turned around and started to speed away on his motorcycle. His actions raised suspicions and the Loni police team began chasing him as he turned his motorcycle towards the Banthala canal. While being chased, the man fired at the police who fired back in self-defence and in the cross-fire the accused was injured on his leg,” said Rajneesh Kumar Upadhiyai, deputy superintendent of police/circle officer, Loni, adding that the accused was provided immediate medical treatment thereafter.

“During questioning, it was revealed that the accused is a history-sheeter from Tronica city and has around 12 cases, including those of robbery as well as those registered under the Gangster Act, against him. Preliminary investigation has revealed that he is an active member of the Deepak Agrola gang,” Upadhiyai added.

The accused has been for the past three-four years a member of the Deepak Agrola gang, which is infamous for widespread criminal activities including cases of murder and robbery, the police said. The gang has been operating in Ghaziabad over the past five years, however, gang leader Deepak Agrola has been in jail for over a year, they added.

The list of crimes against the accused includes those under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 392 (robbery), Section 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and Section 307 (attempt to murder), the police said. A new FIR under Section 307 was registered against the accused after his arrest and further investigation is underway, the police added.

The police said they recovered a motorcycle without number plate, a .315 bore pistol and three live cartridges from the accused.