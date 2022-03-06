Hindu Sena takes out march in Delhi’s Connaught Place in support of Russia

Volunteers of Hindu Sena, a right-wing organisation, took out a march in central Delhi’s Connaught Place on Sunday raising slogans in support of Russia.

Raising slogans like ‘Russia tum sangharsh karo, hum tumhare sath hain (Russia, you fight, we are with you)’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, and ‘Bharat-Russia Dosti Zindabad’, the volunteers marched for around an hour.

National president of the Hindu Sena, Vishnu Gupta, said, “Not getting into the official Indian stand at the United Nations, we personally think that India, rather than abstaining, should have voted in favour of Russia and put our boots on the ground to safeguard our citizens and support Russia against the fascist, racist Ukraine which has always supported Pakistan and had voted against our nuclear programme.”

“No war is good, but if we have to choose between good and better, we would stand in support of Russia, as Russia has always been a true friend of India,” he said, adding that the police asked them to disperse after about an hour as they had not obtained prior permission to protest.

The Hindu Sena had earlier put up posters on a statue of Russian writer Alexander Pushkin in New Delhi’s Mandi House, announcing its support for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and an “Akhand Russia”.