Himanshu Bhau operative behind retired Delhi cop’s murder among 2 nabbed in shootout

Hailing from Haryana’s Hisar, Bhau, in his 20s, is among the youngest gangsters operating from abroad, currently running his network from the US after fleeing Portugal. (File Photo)

Two alleged shooters belonging to gangster Himanshu Bhau’s gang were nabbed following a shootout on the outskirts of Delhi near Najafgarh in the early hours of Monday.

Police said one of the shooters, Deepak, was allegedly involved in the killing of a retired Delhi Police sub-inspector in Mundka.

According to a police officer, Deepak, a resident of Najafgarh, was travelling on a motorcycle along with Atul, a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, when a team from the Special Cell’s Counter Intelligence Unit signalled to them to stop. The two accused opened fire at the police party, and in retaliation, the team fired back, leaving both Deepak and Atul injured with bullet wounds to their legs.