Himanshu Bhau operative behind retired Delhi cop’s murder among 2 nabbed in shootout

Two alleged shooters belonging to gangster Himanshu Bhau’s gang were nabbed following a shootout on the outskirts of Delhi near Najafgarh in the early hours of Monday.
Police said one of the shooters, Deepak, was allegedly involved in the killing of a retired Delhi Police sub-inspector in Mundka.
According to a police officer, Deepak, a resident of Najafgarh, was travelling on a motorcycle along with Atul, a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, when a team from the Special Cell’s Counter Intelligence Unit signalled to them to stop. The two accused opened fire at the police party, and in retaliation, the team fired back, leaving both Deepak and Atul injured with bullet wounds to their legs.
Both were admitted to hospital and are now out of danger.
The officer said Deepak and Atul are allegedly involved in multiple cases of murder and extortion in Delhi and Haryana, at the direction of Bhau, who is believed to be operating from the USA.
The most recent case was the murder of an 80-year-old retired SI on February 18. The victim, Rishpal Singh, was standing near his under-construction plot when two men opened fire at him and fled.
Besides this, Deepak was also involved in a shooting outside the residence of a businessman in Begumpur on January 2. The incident was reportedly a fallout of extortion calls made by a gangster from abroad on December 26 and 29. Police later identified the caller as Himanshu Bhau.
Police said Atul was allegedly involved in a murder in Rohtak and a firing at a car showroom in Gurgaon on March 8. An employee working at the showroom was injured in the incident, and a pet dog also suffered gunshot injuries. After the firing, members of the Bhau gang allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack at the showroom.
Hailing from Haryana’s Hisar, Bhau, in his 20s, is among the youngest gangsters operating from abroad, currently running his network from the US after fleeing Portugal.
Wanted by the NIA and police, he faces over 20 cases, including murder and has been linked to a string of extortion and shootings.
In July last year, he had demanded Rs 10 crore from a Delhi Police official posted in the West district. He and arch rival Sunny Ritoli of Rohtak, Haryana, have been involved in a gangwar, with half a dozen people from both sides being shot dead in the past few years in Delhi and Haryana.