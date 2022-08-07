Heavy rain in South Delhi, Gurgaon; waterloging reported in some parts

August 7, 2022 12:39:52 pm
Parts of South Delhi, as well as Gurgaon, received heavy rain Sunday morning, with several key roads reporting waterlogging, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate rain across the Capital during the day.
The city did not see any rain between 8.30 am on Saturday and 8.30 am on Sunday. After that, Palam, Ayanagar, and Pusa Road witnessed a heavy downpour.
At Palam, 32 mm of rain was witnessed in the three hours between 8.30 am and 11.30 am. At Pusa Road, 21 mm of rainfall was seen and 20 mm was recorded in Ayanagar. Safdarjung (2.4 mm), Lodhi Road (1.2 mm), and Ridge (1.4 mm) saw only light rain in the same period.
The minimum temperature on Sunday morning was recorded as 27.4 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to rise and touch 36 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.
Light rain and thunderstorms are expected over the coming week.
