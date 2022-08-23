Heading back from party, 4 friends killed after private bus rams into car

Four persons died and one sustained injuries after a private bus allegedly hit a car near Khetawas village in Farrukhna-gar area Monday, said police. According to police, the victims, all in their early 20s, were returning from a friend’s birthday party at a farmhouse.

Police said the incident took place around 6 am when a Baleno car, in which five people were travelling, was taking a U-turn near a petrol pump on Wazirabad-Farrukhnagar road. Police said that as the car took the turn, a bus allegedly rammed into it, and dragged it for a few metres before the car crashed into bushes.

Police said one side of the car was completely damaged and window panes were shattered. All five occupants of the car were rushed to hospitals, of whom four succumbed to injuries, said police. Jitender Kumar, SHO, Farrukhnagar police station, said, “The bus driver is yet to be arrested.”