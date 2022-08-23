Heading back from party, 4 friends killed after private bus rams into car

Four persons died and one sustained injuries after a private bus allegedly hit a car near Khetawas village in Farrukhna-gar area Monday, said police. According to police, the victims, all in their early 20s, were returning from a friend’s birthday party at a farmhouse.
Police said the incident took place around 6 am when a Baleno car, in which five people were travelling, was taking a U-turn near a petrol pump on Wazirabad-Farrukhnagar road. Police said that as the car took the turn, a bus allegedly rammed into it, and dragged it for a few metres before the car crashed into bushes.
Police said one side of the car was completely damaged and window panes were shattered. All five occupants of the car were rushed to hospitals, of whom four succumbed to injuries, said police. Jitender Kumar, SHO, Farrukhnagar police station, said, “The bus driver is yet to be arrested.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Top News
How did Mufti contest from UP, Azad from Maharashtra?
Latest News
‘Murder’ of Dera follower Mohinder Pal Bittu in jail: Constitute new SIT headed by ADGP-rank officer, orders Punjab and Haryana HC
Before Ex-Minister Ashu’s arrest: Cong team ‘requested’ VB to detain all of them, said ‘fed up with malicious daily dossiers’
Chandigarh Administrator Purohit lays foundation stone of group home for those who recovered from mental illness
Punjab: MC to provide `40-lakh model sanitation booths for safai karmacharis
Reconstruct all community centres in Mohali, deputy mayor writes to GMADA
Police summons to Jaipur scribe in hate speech FIR; PUCL term it ‘harassment’
Rahul should accept party president’s post, understand workers’ sentiments: Gehlot
India a welfare state, time not ripe to stop welfare measures: political leaders
Man murders wife, two-year-old in Chandigarh village, then hangs self
Road rage murder: Family of victim stages protest, seeks arrest of police constable
Bulbul-e-Pakistan
Court sentences man to 30 years RI for sodomy
Drugs Case: Probe Punjab’s excise policy too, Majithia says outside Mohali court