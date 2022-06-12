He was happy as his condition was improving… thought he’d be discharged soon: Family

Holi Verma (64), who died in a fire at Brahm Shakti hospital on Saturday, had been undergoing treatment for kidney disease at the facility for over a year. He was admitted 15 days ago when his condition worsened.

Although Verma was on ventilator as per the hospital, his wife Munni Devi claimed: “He was off ventilator. I was there last night. I had my dinner with him, he was very happy because his condition was improving and we thought he might be discharged soon.”

Devi said that her husband was to undergo a surgery to remove his colostomy bag (a bag that collects body waste through a surgical opening in the stomach) on Monday.

She said, “When I was leaving at night, he asked me to stay back downstairs. Since the ICU does not allow relatives at night, I would have had to stay in the reception area where there are mosquitoes. So, I came home. I should have stayed back.”

When the family went to the hospital on Saturday to look for him, they were told that he is at Ambedkar hospital. “I thought he was okay and was just moved there because of the fire. When I went there, I came to know he had died. They did not let me go see him. My son and daughter-in-law identified him. She said that he had a lot of burns,” she alleged.

The hospital refused to comment on the incident.

After the incident, a temporary 13-bed facility was created for patients in the hospital’s standalone reception room. One of the patients admitted to the second floor of the hospital with pneumonia, Amarjit Singh, said, “I did not see the fire initially. The staff woke us up and asked us to go down. Once I got outside, I could see the flames coming out the window. We have been here all morning, we don’t know when we can go back to the hospital.”

A nursing staff and two guards said that all patients were either discharged if they were stable or were moved to neighbouring hospitals by their relatives. The main block was empty through the morning, with the last handful of patients remaining in the temporary area being moved back by 4.30 pm.