scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 10, 2021
Must Read

HC verdict on payment of lockdown rent of tenants under consideration: Delhi govt

In July, Justice Prathiba M Singh had directed the Delhi government to take a decision in six weeks on a statement made by CM Arvind Kejriwal last year, during the lockdown, that the government would pay rent for tenants who were unable to do so.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: September 10, 2021 6:50:31 pm
Delhi HC, delhi government, Arvind Kejriwal, AAP, Delhi AAP, Rekha Palli, Delhi CM, delhi news, delhi news today, delhi latest news, indian express, indian express news, current affairsThe division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh said that the SDMC’s executive engineer and SHO of the Kishangarh police station will be personally responsible to ensure compliance with its order. (File)

The Delhi government Friday told the Delhi High Court that the court’s July 22 verdict, directing the State to take a decision on a statement made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last year during the lockdown that the government would be paying rent if any tenant is unable to do so, was under its consideration.

The submission was made during the hearing of an application seeking implementation of the judgment. Justice Rekha Palli granted two weeks to the Delhi government to take a decision after the State counsel made the request for more time.

In July, Justice Prathiba M Singh ruled that a promise or assurance given by a Chief Minister “clearly amounts to an enforceable promise”, the implementation of which ought to be considered by the State, while directing the Delhi government to take a decision in six weeks and frame a clear policy.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The court had also asked the state to bear in mind the larger interest of persons to whom the benefits were intended to be extended in the statement given by the CM.

Justice Singh had passed the landmark judgment in the case filed by five daily-wage workers and a landlord in November 2020. Kejriwal on March 29 last year, according to their petition, in a press conference requested all landlords to postpone the demand or collection of rent from those tenants “who are poor and poverty stricken” and also promised that if any tenant is unable to pay the rent due to poverty, the government would pay on their behalf.

The petitioners, in their latest application before the court, said that six weeks expired on September 2 but the government was yet to comply with the directions. By willfully disobeying the court judgment and directions, the government has entered the territory of contempt of court, it has been argued in the application.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 10: Latest News

Advertisement