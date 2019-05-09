HC pulls up Haryana over insufficient water supply to Delhi

The Delhi High Court Wednesday expressed displeasure over the Haryana government’s “conduct” of asking the Delhi government to withdraw petitions for protecting water supply from the state as a pre-condition, in return for it releasing water to the capital.

The court said there should be “no disruption or reduction” in the amount of water being supplied, as per an undertaking given by Haryana before it in 2014.

The Delhi government’s counsel said that in the Upper Yamuna River Board meeting on April 18, Haryana asked it to withdraw all cases on the water issue from courts here, for it to consider releasing water to Delhi.

The bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A J Bhambhani said, “Your (Haryana) conduct is reflected in the minutes. Why did you ask for withdrawal of the plea?”

As per the 2014 undertaking, Haryana must release 719 and 330 cusecs of water per day into the Munak canal and Delhi Sub Branch Canal respectively. The bench formed a committee, headed by retired HC judge Justice Indermeet Kaur with amicus curiae Rakesh Khanna, to inspect if ‘bunds’ are in place in canals carrying water meant for the Wazirabad plant, as claimed by the Delhi Jal Board in its plea.

The committee was asked to submit its report before the next date of hearing, May 20.