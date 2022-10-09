‘Hate speech’: Virat Hindu Sabha in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden under police scanner

A meeting of different Hindu groups in North East Delhi’s Dilshad Garden on Sunday is under the police scanner over alleged hate speeches made there, officers said.

In attendance at the ‘Virat Hindu Sabha’ was BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Verma. In a purported video from Sunday’s event, Verma can be heard saying, “Wherever you see them, if you want to set them straight there is only one solution — total boycott. Do you agree? Raise your hands if you agree. Say with me: We will boycott them. We will not buy anything from their shops, we will not employ them. Just do this, this is the solution.”

The sabha was allegedly called after a man by the name of Manish was stabbed over 20 times as he was returning home in East Delhi’s Sunder Nagri. A video of the incident shows three men stabbing the victim simultaneously as bystanders watch without intervening. The police have arrested four people in the case so far — Sajid, Aalam, Bilal and Faizan. Officers said the incident was the fallout of an old rivalry.

The police said they have received complaints about Sunday’s event. A senior police officer said, “We are analysing the footage. We have received complaints about the event at Ramlila Maidan, Dilshad Garden and are looking into the matter. We have been told that the organisers had permission, but we are verifying their claims.”

A Hindu majoritarian ruling party MP in Delhi calling his hundreds of supporters to economically boycott minority Muslims in India. pic.twitter.com/XkpLUkUUKN — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) October 9, 2022

On allegations that several speakers made inflammatory speeches at the event, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Delhi unit head Kapil Khanna said the “aakrosh sabha” was not just a meeting of the VHP but a “virat Hindu sammelan”. “I don’t know exactly what statement they have given but the VHP has always demanded in the Sunder Nagri incident that there should be action as per the Constitution,” he said.