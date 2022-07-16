Haryana’s first ever MUN conference for govt school students organised in Gurgaon

The first Model United Nations (MUN) conference for government schools in Haryana was organised by district administration and the education department in Gurgaon in collaboration with ‘The Dais’ and M3M foundation.

The block level MUN conferences were conducted at the government model senior secondary school Gurgaon and government senior secondary school Bhora Kalan. Around 120 students, 30 from each educational block of the district (representing 12 schools), participated in the conference. Officials said the students were trained and oriented about the United Nations and its procedures and protocols.

The conference hosted two committees – the UN General Assembly and UNESCO where the students were assigned as delegates of different countries and spoke on agendas related to women empowerment and waste management (single use plastic).

District administration officials said that 70 out of these 120 delegates will be selected to participate in the final district conference later this month.