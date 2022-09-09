Haryana real estate authority summons developer for non-compliance of order on structural audit

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) on Thursday ordered directors of Raheja Developers Ltd (RDL) to appear before it in person on October 4 and explain the actions it has taken to address pending grievances of the residents of Raheja Atharva Residential Group Housing Society in Sector 109, Gurgaon.

HRERA said the residents’ welfare association of the society had approached it in October 2021 and sought a structural audit of all towers in the society, besides raising other grievances. The authority said it had directed the developer to file a reply in the matter, but in subsequent hearings, it observed continued non-compliance.

In a statement, Dr K K Khandelwal, chairman of HRERA Gurgaon, said, “Every order of the authority is to be implemented as if it is the decree of the civil court. This order directing the promoter to appear before the authority on the next date of hearing on October 4 be treated as a decree of civil court and any disobedience of this order will attract the strictest action.”

The authority said that the life of residents living in the society is at risk and the promoter did not bother to file a reply despite many opportunities to come up with corrective measures. The authority said that during the last hearing, it had made a reference to the department of town and country planning (DTCP) to conduct a structural audit of the project, but it did not receive any status report regarding the same from the DTCP and hence, it issued a reminder to the department to conduct the audit with reference to the latest guidelines and to take necessary action.

“Keeping in view the gravity and seriousness of the situation, the directors of the company are directed to appear in person and intimate the authority as to what steps they have taken to improve the safety of the building by conducting structural audit. So, rather than the structural audit being ordered by any agency or department of the government, it would have been much better that the promoter himself should have got the structural audit conducted so that the seriousness and concern about tackling the problem are established,” said Khandelwal.