Hansraj suspends 30 students for ‘defaming college on social media’

Over the past week, at least 30 students have been suspended at Hansraj College for reasons that include “defaming the College through social media platforms”, and “use of derogatory language”.

The extraordinary disciplinary action at one of Delhi University’s top colleges came through five notices issued by the administration between April 20 and 25. The notices, which did not specify the length of the suspensions, also referred to the violence and indiscipline during the college festival earlier this month.

Among the suspended students are all four office-bearers of the students’ union, who have been barred from entering the college premises except to write their examinations.

Principal Rama Sharma defended the action, saying it was necessary to restore order on campus. It was “wrong” on the part of the students “to put false allegations on the college and defame it on social media”, Sharma told The Indian Express on Sunday.

The first notice, issued on April 20, targeted a single student, Parth Srivastava, who, the college said, had been “found involved in acts of indiscipline, including defamation of the institution and use of derogatory language against Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff”.

Srivastava, the notice said, had been given “multiple opportunities” to appear before a disciplinary committee, but he had “neither expressed remorse nor acknowledged his conduct”.

Srivastava, a former president of the students’ union, acknowledged that he had posted videos on social media criticising the college administration, including on issues of fee hikes and the functioning of the institution. But he claimed that he had not been heard.

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“They didn’t even care to send an email to me…no show-cause notice was published…no proper hearing was done,” Srivastava told The Indian Express. He said he had already moved the Delhi High Court against the college. “It (the action) was completely arbitrary in nature,” Srivastava said.

A second notice issued the same day named 14 students for being involved in “acts of indiscipline, physical violence, and disruption of campus order” during the annual fest on April 8 and 9.

Videos from the time showed chaos outside the college gates, with students purportedly clashing physically with each other.

A third notice, issued on April 22, placed another four students under suspension citing a “serious incident of physical violence…on 15th April, 2026”.

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The next notice, issued the following day, accused seven students of involvement in “acts of defaming the College through social media platforms and engaging in activities that have adversely affected the academic environment”.

The students were suspended “pending further inquiry and final decision”.

Abhijit Singh, the president of the students’ union, alleged that “a lot of people [were]…more active…in the social media campaign”, but still, “these seven were suspended intentionally”. Some students were targeted because they intended to contest elections to the union, Singh said.

The last notice, issued on April 25, suspended the president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary of the union. “In view of the serious incident of violence, misconduct, and breach of discipline…the Students’ Welfare and Discipline Committee has recommended the suspension of the office bearers,” the notice said.

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Singh said the union was targeted for protesting against permissions for the fest and subsequently, against the disciplinary proceedings notified over the preceding days. “This is discriminatory action,” he said.

Principal Sharma, however, said: “Maximum students come to Hansraj College to study; their academic performance should not be disturbed… This is a very prestigious college.”

She described the suspended students as “our children”, and said, “We only want them to realise their mistake, not to ruin their future… Students can approach us instead of defaming the college on social media.”

The principal said two college committees track CCTV footage to keep an eye on the activities of students on campus and ensure discipline.

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Hansraj students had protested in February against the wedding of the principal’s son on campus, which they alleged had shut off access to the college grounds. Tensions over fest permissions had begun soon afterward.