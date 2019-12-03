Hang rape culprits in 6 months of trial: Arvind Kejriwal

“Nothing is so complicated that cannot be fixed, we all have to do our duty. Even the judiciary should fulfil its duty. Many cases are pending for years, which include rape cases. This emboldens criminal elements,” said CM,. “Nothing is so complicated that cannot be fixed, we all have to do our duty. Even the judiciary should fulfil its duty. Many cases are pending for years, which include rape cases. This emboldens criminal elements,” said CM,.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said the judicial system should work on a “mission mode” and ensure that in cases of rape, the accused are hanged within six months of initiation of trial.

Speaking on the floor of the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal also announced that Lt-Governor Anil Baijal had cleared the Delhi government’s recommendation that the mercy petition of one of the accused in the December 16, 2012, gangrape case be rejected.

“Judgments on cases, which involve heinous crimes against women and children, must be passed on a mission mode and the culprits must be hanged within six months of the initiation of the trial,” Kejriwal said.

The CM had in 2018 demanded that the law be amended so that those convicted of raping minors be hanged within six months of commencement of trial. His demand had come in the wake of the Kathua and Unnao cases.

The CM also emphasised on the need to sensitise men on sexual violence against women. “I want to appeal to the education minister to introduce such curriculum in our schools which envisages sensitising men towards issues faced by women,” he said.

“The Centre and the state governments must sit together to devise a solution to this issue. We want to solve this issue and we want to protect the women of our capital and our country. We will take whatever steps we have to and spend as much funds as we can towards this issue. I want to appeal to the Union Home Minister to support us in our measures to ensure women safety,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal Monday said that she will launch an indefinite hunger strike from December 3 at Raj Ghat against recent incidents of rape in Hyderabad and Ranchi.

The issue of regularisation of unauthorised colonies also came up in the House during the first day of the session, which will end tomorrow. “Now the game is over. We won’t allow you (BJP) to fight elections on this issue. We’ll send BJP leaders, who are getting into deceiving politics on regularisation of unauthorised colonies, for pilgrimage under Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana,” Kejriwal said.

