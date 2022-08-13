scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Gurgaon: Youth murders mother over suspected ‘affair’, arrested

Officers said that they received information regarding a foul smell emanating from a locked room in Garhi village. The police later found the woman’s decomposing body underneath a cot.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
August 13, 2022 11:18:00 am
Gurgaon youth murders motherOn August 6 night, when he was visiting his mother, he stabbed her multiple times and strangled her to death. After murdering her, he hid her body underneath a cot. (file)

A youth was arrested in Haryana’s Rohtak for allegedly stabbing his widowed mother multiple times and strangling her to death after he suspected her to be in a relationship with another man, the Gurgaon police said Saturday.

Officers said that they received information at the police post in Sector 93 on Wednesday regarding a stench that seemed to be coming from a room locked from the outside in Garhi village. When the lock was broken, the police team found the decomposing body of a woman lying underneath a cot in the room, they said.

The victim’s brother identified the deceased as Sona Devi, 40, and said he suspected the role of her son Pravesh, 20, in the murder, the police revealed, adding that Pravesh was arrested on Thursday.

According to the police, after her husband’s death, Sona worked at a private school for a few months. She later quit the job and had been staying in a rented room in Garhi. Pravesh stayed in Sonipat and visited her often.

Gurgaon police spokesperson Subhash Boken said, “During interrogation, the accused said that he had seen his mother talking to someone over the phone for long, due to which he suspected her of having an affair. On August 6 night, when he was visiting his mother, he stabbed her multiple times and strangled her to death. After murdering her, he hid her body underneath a cot. He took his mother’s phone and locked the room from outside and fled.”

The police said they have recovered the knife used in the crime, the key of the lock and the victim’s phone. An FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 10A police station.

First published on: 13-08-2022 at 11:18:00 am

