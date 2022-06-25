Gurgaon: Wanted criminal held after exchange of fire at IMT Manesar

The police arrested a wanted criminal after an exchange of fire at IMT Manesar early on Friday morning. Officers said they were waiting to nab Junaid after being tipped off by a co-accused regarding his whereabouts.

The police said a team set up a naka on the road leading from Industrial Model Township (IMT) Manesar towards Kharkhari village. ACP (crime) Preet Pal said around 4.40 am, Junaid was spotted riding a motorcycle towards the police barricade. “He was asked to slow down but he sped and when surrounded, he opened fire at the police team. In retaliation, the police fired one gunshot which hit him in the leg and he fell. He was taken to Civil Hospital for treatment,” the ACP added.

The police said that besides the motorcycle, a country-made pistol, a cartridge and an empty shell were recovered from his possession. An FIR was registered under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Sector 7, IMT Manesar police station.

Officers said that on April 17, the two accused Junaid and Ismail had fired at a police constable as they fled after snatching a chain. The constable suffered an injury in his leg and an FIR was registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Sector 29 police station.

The police said a team of the crime branch arrested Ismail alias Kala from Nuh on Thursday and during questioning, Ismail told the police that Junaid would be coming to IMT Manesar area on Friday to carry out a snatching.

The probe found that Ismail and Junaid had more than two dozen cases of theft, snatching, loot, robbery and attempted murder registered against them and Haryana Police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for information leading to their arrest, officers added.

Ismail alias Kala was earlier arrested in 2018. Ismail and Junaid met in jail in 2019.