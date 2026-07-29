Man held for beating auto driver to death with iron rod in Gurgaon road rage incident

A taxi driver was arrested from Delhi on Tuesday for allegedly beating an auto-rickshaw driver to death with an iron rod following a road dispute over giving way in Gurgaon’s Udyog Vihar, police said on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Arvind (32), belonging to Tauli village in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli district, an officer said, adding that he was residing in Jharsa in Gurgaon. The accused, identified as Dalip (32), is a resident of Vijay Nagar at Uttam Nagar of West Delhi, the officer added.
According to the police, the incident occurred around 8:00 pm on Monday (July 27) near Peepal Chowk at Udyog Vihar Phase V. Police said that an alleged altercation broke out between Arvind and Dalip over who should give way. During the argument, Dalip allegedly struck Arvind on the head with an iron rod multiple times, and fled the scene, an officer said.
Upon receiving information about the dispute, a team from Udyog Vihar Police station reached the spot, but found out that the injured driver had already been moved to a hospital by passersby.
Subsequently, on July 28, officers were informed by the hospital that Arvind had succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Prior to his death, Arvind had recounted the sequence of events to his brother, an officer said.
Based on the complaint submitted by Arvind’s brother, police registered a case at the Udyog Vihar Police Station on Tuesday. Soon, a police team tracked down Dalip and arrested him from Delhi on Tuesday.
“During questioning, Dalip disclosed that he worked as a taxi driver and admitted to assaulting Arvind on the head with an iron rod during the dispute. The iron rod used in the assault and the car driven by the accused at the time of the incident have both been recovered from his possession”, an officer said.
According to police, the deceased’s family has alleged the accused was not alone while carrying out the crime. “We are looking at CCTV footage and speaking to eyewitnesses to ascertain the exact sequence of events and find out the involvement of others if any”, an officer said. Further investigation is underway.