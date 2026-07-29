Man held for beating auto driver to death with iron rod in Gurgaon road rage incident

A taxi driver was arrested from Delhi on Tuesday for allegedly beating an auto-rickshaw driver to death with an iron rod following a road dispute over giving way in Gurgaon’s Udyog Vihar, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Arvind (32), belonging to Tauli village in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli district, an officer said, adding that he was residing in Jharsa in Gurgaon. The accused, identified as Dalip (32), is a resident of Vijay Nagar at Uttam Nagar of West Delhi, the officer added.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 8:00 pm on Monday (July 27) near Peepal Chowk at Udyog Vihar Phase V. Police said that an alleged altercation broke out between Arvind and Dalip over who should give way. During the argument, Dalip allegedly struck Arvind on the head with an iron rod multiple times, and fled the scene, an officer said.