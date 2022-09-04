Gurgaon: Two transgender men allegedly harassed, beaten up

Two transgender men filed a police complaint Saturday alleging that the father of another transgender man, who was residing at their shelter home, and some of his accomplices, forcibly took them to a police station in Gurgaon and beat them up.

In the police complaint, the transgender men, who are board members of an NGO run by transgender persons, said that a 24-year-old transgender man had taken up voluntarily residence at their shelter home in July 2022.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the complainant alleged: “On Thursday around 12.15 pm, the father of the transgender man, who was in a police uniform and claimed to be a police inspector from UP, along with his wife, son and two other men, barged into the NGO’s shelter home in Gurgaon to meet their child.”

“The transgender man had left his home in Lucknow of his own accord and come to stay at the shelter home. On finding out that he is not at the shelter home, the father and his accomplices beat me and my associate and forcefully dragged us from the shelter home and bundled us into a jeep… They threatened to put us in jail for kidnapping. They took us to a police station in Gurgaon, where the men slapped and threatened me… My associate and I were taken to the first floor of the police station and they verbally abused us for being transgender and for helping transgender persons. The policemen at the station paid no heed to our mistreatment… and rather they insulted us… We were detained illegally at the station for over four hours and we suffered physical injuries,” alleged the complainant in the police complaint.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “The matter has come to the cognizance of Gurgaon police and is being investigated. A complaint has been received. An FIR is yet to be registered. The allegations against Gurgaon police in the complaint are baseless.”