Gurgaon traffic police identifies 38 spots that see maximum wrong-side driving violations

Traffic police have identified over 38 locations where maximum violations for wrong-side driving occur in Gurgaon.

DCP Traffic Ravinder Singh Tomar said the list has been shared with GMDA for wrong side driving detection, where CCTV cameras will be installed by the authority. Police said the locations were finalised after identifying points from challans issued for wrong-side driving violations and from feedback from traffic police officials and road safety officers.

The points include Apna bazaar (Aggarwal dharamshala), AIT chowk, Bristol chowk, Basai chowk, Huda City Centre to Epicenter, Galleria market to Golf Course Road (Hamilton court road), metro by-lane at Guru Dronacharya metro station, Hero Honda chowk, Hero Honda chowk to Rajeev chowk, Iffco chowk (Jaipur to Delhi side near exit point), Kadipur main bus stand, MDI chowk, New colony turn opposite Raj Mahal hotel, new railway road near auto stand and opposite fire station, sector 12 T point on Old Delhi Gurgaon road, Harish Bakery, Rattan Garden to Bhim Nagar entry cut on old railway road, Pataudi road just before Gadoli culvert, sector 4 chowk to Daulatabad flyover, sector 29 inner roads and exit roads, sector 5 roundabout till CRPF chowk, Shivagi Nagar turn, Signature Tower chowk towards HUDA, Subhash chowk and Sohna road near IRIS tech park cut towards Subhash chowk among others.

According to traffic police data, between January and May 2022, over 14,000 challans have been issued for wrong-side driving violations.

Officials said to curb wrong-side driving, information boards and signages giving directions to commuters will be put up at various identified locations.

DCP Tomar said, “After installation of cameras at these points, we will be able to monitor and e-challans shall be issued to people violating traffic rules.”

Last week, the police had said that a proposal for on-street parking at MG Road and Golf Course Road was being considered to streamline traffic congestion and curb wrong-side parking.