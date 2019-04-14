Gurgaon: Toll plaza employee hanging on bonnet, SUV drives for 3-4 km

Two men in an Innova car allegedly tried to run over an employee at the Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurgaon Saturday afternoon, after he stopped them from passing through without paying the toll, police said.

According to police, the man alleged that the accused drove for three-four kilometres with him hanging on the bonnet, stopped the car at an isolated spot, and beat him up.

Both the accused have been arrested, said police. They have been identified as Sandeep (33), who hails from Shikohpur village, and Pritam (26), a resident of Kherki Daula village. The latter was driving the car, said police, adding that the vehicle has been seized.

In his complaint, 24-year-old Arun Kumar alleged that the incident took place around 12.40 pm, when he was on duty in lane number 26 of the plaza.

“An Innova SUV rammed into the boom barrier… and when I tried to stop it, they hit me and tried to kill me. The men in the car kidnapped me and took me to an isolated area where they beat me up and said that if you tell the police, we will kill you,” alleged Kumar in his complaint.

“They said remember this car and us. Our reach is very high. If you take any action against us, we will also kill your family,” he alleged.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the SUV moving into the lane at 12.42 pm, stopping briefly before starting again and pushing the boom barrier aside.

Kumar can be seen walking out of the toll booth just as the vehicle hits the barrier, placing himself in front of the car.

He can then be seen slapping the bonnet and pointing at the driver to stop.

Speaking to The Sunday Express, Kumar said, “I hung on to the bonnet and they drove for three-four kilometres. They then stopped the vehicle at an isolated spot, pulled me off and beat me up.”

“I somehow managed to escape and call up my seniors,” Kumar added.

Kripal Singh, PRO of toll operator Skylark, said, “We had already alerted police by the time we received his call. Police personnel, along with some employees, went to the spot and brought him back. We gave him first-aid treatment at the plaza.”

“Such incidents have become a common occurence at the plaza. Even today, there were so many people who passed by, but nobody tried to help him or find out what was happening,” he added.

Kuldeep Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Kherki Daula police station, said a probe has been initiated into the matter. “We have received a complaint and have registered an FIR. During questioning, both the accused admitted to being involved in other crimes. Further investigations are underway,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

This is not the first incident of violence at the toll plaza. In 2011, a toll plaza employee was shot dead by a resident of Khoh village, after he got into an argument with him regarding tax exemption.