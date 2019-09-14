Gurgaon to get two more multi-level car parks

Two new multi-level car parks (MLCP) will come up in Gurgaon in the next two years, with PWD Minister Rao Narbir Singh laying the foundation stone for the projects Friday. The project is expected to be completed in two years. The city already has an MLCP in Sector 29.

Officials said the new MLCPs will be located close to Sadar Bazaar. While one will come up in Kaman Sarai, between the main bus stand and Sadar Bazaar, the other will be located on Railway Road, where the old veterinary hospital earlier stood.

“The Kaman Sarai MLCP will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 150 crore. It will have space to park around 1,000 vehicles… There will be space for commercial activities,” said Singh. The second MLCP will be able to accommodate “around 275 vehicles”. Speaking to the press, Singh said, “These two structures will not only give people space to park their cars, but also help reduce traffic snarls in the area.”