Gurgaon: To stop errant driver, cop jumps on bonnet

In order to stop a man, who was driving his car in the wrong lane, from fleeing, a traffic police constable jumped on the bonnet. The man, however, drove on — even as the officer held on to the windshield. He was eventually caught by other personnel.

The incident took place in Gurgaon’s Sector 29 on Wednesday evening. Police said the driver, a Dwarka-based businessman, has been arrested.

#WATCH: Man stopped by traffic police for driving on the wrong side near Signature Tower Chowk in Gurugram, dragged traffic personnel on the bonnet of his car when the personnel tried to stop him. He was later arrested & the car was also seized. #Haryana (19.12.18) pic.twitter.com/BbyN79ysIW — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2018

A video of the incident made by a traffic policeman deployed near Signature Tower has gone viral on social media. The constable sustained minor injuries.

According to police, the accused misbehaved with three personnel when they asked him to show documents. “He first refused to show the documents. He then got out of the car and made a phone call, asking the officers to speak to the other person on the line. But the officers refused and an argument broke out,” said Gurgaon PRO Subhash Boken.

Police said the officers also spotted a Delhi Police sticker on the car’s windshield. When they asked the driver about it, he said his uncle works in the force.

“The officers asked the accused to pay a challan, but he got into the car and tried to flee… as he was reversing, constable Parvinder jumped on the bonnet… But the man kept driving,” said Boken, adding that Delhi Police stickers are allowed only on government vehicles.

Chased by the other officers, the driver stopped 100 metres away, police said.