Gurgaon: Seven suffer minor burns as fire breaks out at Rajiv Nagar

Seven people suffered minor burn injuries after a fire broke out in Gurgaon’s Rajiv Nagar on Saturday morning, fire department officers said, adding that one fire tender was pressed into service and the blaze was controlled within 20 minutes. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.

According to officers with the fire department, they received a call around 5 am about a fire in the parking area of lane number 13 in Rajiv Nagar. The police said sparks from a motor may have caused the fire which later spread to the parking lot, gutting three motorcycles and two scooters. The blaze also spread quickly towards a house, they explained.

A police officer said, “As the flames spread, the occupants of the house tried to escape and some rushed to the roof. While rushing out, some grabbed the railing and suffered burn injuries on their arms and legs. Seven people – five men and two women – suffered burn injuries and were rushed to the civil hospital and a private hospital. Their condition is stable.”

Ramesh Saini, fire safety officer at Bhim Nagar fire station, said, “It is suspected that a short circuit in a motor caused the fire. However, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained. We received information around 5 am and immediately one fire tender was dispatched to the spot. Some people suffered burn injuries as they were trying to get out of the parking area.”

Abhishek, a local who reported the incident to the fire department, said, “My younger brother woke me up around 4.30 am and told me that a fire had broken out near an adjacent house. I saw that people were trying to douse the fire with buckets of water. I rushed out and informed the fire department.”