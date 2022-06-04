Gurgaon Police nab 3 men who planned to kidnap property dealer’s son for Rs 1 crore ransom

Police Friday claimed that they foiled a kidnapping bid and arrested three men, including a 27-year-old BSc graduate, from Sadrana village near Sultanpur Lake, Gurgaon Thursday after a tip-off. Police said the men were allegedly planning to kidnap a property dealer’s son and demand a ransom of Rs 1 crore. The accused robbed two cars last month as part of the plan, said police.

Police said two cars, a pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

Police said during questioning, the 27-year-old told his associates about a wealthy property dealer and they hatched a plan to kidnap his son for a hefty ransom.

Preet Pal, ACP crime, said that for the purpose of kidnapping, the accused conducted a recce and robbed two vehicles. “One vehicle was to kidnap the child and keep him captive while the other was supposed to be used for collecting the ransom. They had arranged sedatives and pills and mixed them in a cold drink to make the child unconscious after kidnapping. They were held before they could execute the plan,” said ACP.

Police said a probe found that on May 16, the accused had assaulted a car driver and snatched his car near Signature Hospital at Sector 37 D. On May 25 night, they robbed a car at gunpoint from an employee of an e-commerce firm near Hayatpur in Sector 10 area.