Gurgaon: Held up by petrol pump, IFFCO Chowk underpass opens

The right-turn underpass at IFFCO Chowk, completion of which was delayed by several months due to litigation over a petrol pump standing along its alignment, will be thrown open to commuters on Sunday, said officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Project Director Ashok Sharma, said, “The underpass will be opened to traffic on Sunday without any formal function.”

The unidirectional underpass is meant to be used by commuters travelling from the direction of HUDA City Centre towards MG Road.

It was conceptualised as part of the traffic improvement work at three major junctions in Gurgaon — Signature Tower junction, IFFCO Chowk, and Rajiv Chowk.

However, even as the structures at the other intersections had been opened to traffic, work on the IFFCO Chowk underpass had been held up because of a petrol pump that fell along its alignment, with the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the owner of the establishment struggling to reach a consensus regarding a new site for the pump.

A site had finally been allotted and the pump was removed on February 5, following which the site was handed over and construction resumed.