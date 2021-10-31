Gurgaon namaz row: Members of right-wing outfits to conduct puja at Sector 12 on Friday

Two days after 26 people, including members of some right-wing outfits, were arrested for disrupting Friday namaz in Sector 12 A, members of the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti Sunday said they would conduct Govardhan puja this Friday at the same site.

Reiterating their demand for a ban on offering namaz at public places in the city, the Samiti – a conglomeration of 22 local right-wing groups – issued an ultimatum to the administration, stating that they were ready to ‘face lathis or go to jail’.

“We have decided that we will conduct a puja at the site on the occasion of Govardhan Puja this Friday at 11 am. We are expecting a gathering of over 5,000 people… prasad will be offered to the attendees. In the next four days, we will reach out to MLAs, RWAs, and representatives of society and ask them to join the prayer service. The gathering would be peaceful and conducted within the ambit of law. We will continue to oppose the offering of namaz at all spots, which is being done illegally,” said Mahavir Bhardwaj, state president of the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, Haryana.

Bhardwaj also said, “In May 2018, after a meeting with all community members, political parties, police and administration, it was mutually decided that no religious prayers [for any community] would be offered in a public place. Permission that was granted for conducting namaz at 37 designated spots was only for one day. Wrong information is being circulated in this regard.”

When contacted, Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said, “The group concerned is yet to approach us regarding this. Once they do, we will make security arrangements accordingly.”

The group had earlier met the Gurgaon DC on October 26 to discuss the issue. In the past two months, residents and some people associated with the Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other outfits have taken to the streets, raising slogans and disrupting namaz at several locations.