Gurgaon: Murder accused among two more held for shutting meat shops

Four days after a group of men from the Hindu Sena — armed with sticks, rods and swords — forced meat shops in Gurgaon’s Dundahera to close down on the first day of Navratri, police arrested two more persons for the crime. This takes the total number of arrests to four so far.

Police said the two men arrested Wednesday, Rakesh and Mohit, are residents of Sirhaul village. “Rakesh is a history-sheeter with a record at Sector 18 police station. He has a total of 19 cases registered against him, including some accusing him of murder and attempt to murder,” said Birem Singh, ACP (Udyog Vihar).“The status of all cases is different. He has been convicted in some and is out on bail in others. We are getting more details,” he said.

Ritu Raj, Haryana state president of the Hindu Sena, said, “Both men are members of the Hindu Sena and had joined our ranks around six months ago.”

While Rakesh was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday, Mohit will be produced in court on Thursday, said police.

The incident took place around 11 am Saturday, when 30-40 men, six of whom have been mentioned by name in the FIR, marched to meat shops at the Dundahera border and forced owners to shut them. Ritu Raj had claimed that 180-200 shops had been closed.

A case in the matter was registered Sunday under IPC sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), and 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of the Arms Act, and two people were arrested the same day.

“We are conducting a probe to nab the other accused as well. The matter is under investigation,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.