Gurgaon surpasses Mumbai in ultra-luxury home sale on back of Dwarka E-way, branded residences

Gurgaon has overtaken Mumbai as India’s leading market for houses priced at Rs 10 crore and above.

Developers attributed the shift to accelerated infrastructure development, particularly along the Dwarka Expressway, availability of large land parcels enabling high-amenity gated communities, seamless connectivity to airports and highways, demand for globally benchmarked and branded residences, and sustained wealth creation among younger professionals, entrepreneurs, CXOs and NRIs seeking larger, lifestyle-led homes.

According to the India Sotheby’s International Realty and CRE Matrix report published late February, Gurgaon recorded sales of 1,494 ultra-luxury units worth Rs 24,120 crore in 2025, compared with Mumbai’s Rs 21,902 crore in the segment. The Millennium City, as a market, also registered an 80% year-on-year value growth.

Real estate executives highlighted infrastructure improvements, expansive land availability for superior living experiences, and evolving buyer preferences as the core drivers.

Aakash Ohri, MD & CBO, DLF, said: “Gurugram has firmly transitioned into a market where luxury real estate is no longer niche, but increasingly mainstream. Strong demand in the Rs 10 crore-plus segment reflects a decisive shift from mere ownership to the pursuit of a superior living experience, which is defined by larger, well-designed homes in gated projects offering privacy, security, lifestyle amenities, wellness and curated community amenities, and also a robust social infrastructure.”

He added that the momentum is “driven by sustained wealth creation” across the technology, start-ups and financial services sectors, adding to the growing base of entrepreneurs and senior professionals in the city.

“The luxury buyer profile is becoming younger, with discerning buyers in their early 30s now actively investing, while consistent NRI demand underscoring the appeal of these developments as they offer a global lifestyle bench,” he added.

Manik Malik, CEO, BPTP, said: “Dwarka Expressway is a fast-emerging prime destination for luxury real estate, backed by accelerated infrastructure delivery, seamless connectivity, and the entry of globally benchmarked developments. The corridor now benefits from operational expressway stretches, strong road linkages to IGI Airport and NH-48, improving last-mile connectivity, and planned metro expansion, along with rapidly evolving social and commercial infrastructure.”

The same is reshaping buyer sentiment and drawing demand from premium homebuyers.

Rishi Raj, CEO, Conscient Infrastructure, said: “Over the last decade, the city has delivered an 8-10% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), clearly outperforming inflation… This is why the right micro-market selection becomes critical for long-term appreciation.”

Sudeep Bhatt, Director Strategy, Whiteland Corporation, concurred on the point about the Dwarka Expressway, which he says has emerged as one of NCR’s most compelling premium residential corridors. “The corridor sits at the intersection of global mobility and urban growth. Availability of vast land parcels, allowing developers to design high amenity communities aligned with the aspirations of today’s buyers is what sets it apart from other corridors. Importantly, the corridor also attracts the branded residences segment.”

“Globally aligned residential formats, backed by established hospitality and lifestyle brands, are resonating with buyers who seek curated living experiences, service standards, and long-term asset value. As infrastructure has become fully operational, buyer confidence has strengthened, leading to a shift from speculative interest to genuine end-user demand….”

Rajat Khandelwal, Group CEO of Tribeca Developers, which is the official partner of The Trump Organization’s branded projects in India, said that the city has evolved into a magnet for professionals and entrepreneurs. “They are drawn by its cosmopolitan lifestyle, robust infrastructure, and status as one of India’s most prominent corporate hubs. The intersection of economic expansion and lifestyle aspiration has fuelled demand for larger, smarter, and more refined living spaces which align with global benchmarks of luxury.”