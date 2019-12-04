Mayor vs councillors in MCG: 19 boycott House meet, seek her removal

The councillors sought their removal under Section 75 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994 (Election Rules), claiming to be “grieved” by “the way the corporation is being run without taking councillors into confidence”. The councillors sought their removal under Section 75 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994 (Election Rules), claiming to be “grieved” by “the way the corporation is being run without taking councillors into confidence”.

The house meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, scheduled for Tuesday, was boycotted by 19 of 35 ward councillors, who later submitted a letter to the divisional commissioner demanding the removal of the mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.

The councillors sought their removal under Section 75 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994 (Election Rules), claiming to be “grieved” by “the way the corporation is being run without taking councillors into confidence”.

They also alleged they were dissatisfied with the agenda set for Tuesday, and had submitted seven points that they wanted discussed. Their submission to the mayor states, “We jointly disagree with all agenda items… as these are minor points, whereas major issues are not being brought before the House and are decided arbitrarily by the government, and executed through officials.”

It further states, “All decisions, especially in financial matters, are being taken by the mayor and the two deputy mayors without constituting Finance and Contracts Committee, violating Section 40(3) of Haryana Municipal Corporation Act 1994, and without taking into consideration the councillors’ views.”

R S Rathee, councillor for ward 34 and among the 19 who signed the letter, said, “The Finance and Contracts panel was supposed to have been formed two years ago, but no action has been taken…”

Councillors wanted a discussion on several items, including a demand that all executive and sub-divisional engineers as well as officials of an equivalent level report to councillors, and that the latter also decide on sanitation and horticulture works, as well as outsourcing employees.

Mayor Madhu Azad said, “… These 6-7 points were brought before the House and we agreed to allow those… but the councillors did not want to entertain today’s agenda. We refused this request, and they boycotted the meeting…”

“Councillors were upset with officials… they boycotted the meeting in their anger towards them, not us,” she added. The divisional commissioner did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.

