In Gurgaon, man kills street vendor for refusing to give free snack, say police

The Gurgaon police have arrested a 40-year-old for allegedly killing a snack vendor for refusing to give him jhal muri for free. The accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar, hailing from Rajkot in Gujarat.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5.30 pm Monday when the victim, Ramesh Ram, a native of Bihar, was returning to his rented house in Sector 65 on a bicycle along with his wife Sumitra Devi. The police said that as they reached near a school in Sector 50, the victim asked his wife to go ahead and proceed to their house. A few minutes later, the accused waylaid the victim and asked for a snack, they said.

In the FIR, Devi said: “The accused was loitering in the area. He hurled a stone, which hit my husband in the back of his head, following which he fell from the bicycle and fell unconscious.”

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said: “A probe has found that the accused asked the victim to give him jhal muri for free. When the vendor refused to do so, an altercation broke out, following which he picked up a stone from the roadside and hurled it at the victim. The stone hit the victim on the head and he suffered injuries and collapsed.”

The police said that the victim’s wife and some passersby rushed him to a private hospital, where he died during treatment. His body was handed over to the family after the postmortem on Tuesday, they said. An FIR was registered against the accused under section 302 (murder) at Sector 50 police station, the police added.

Gurgaon police spokesperson Subhash Boken said: “A team from Sector 50 police station arrested the accused. The stone used in the murder has been recovered.”