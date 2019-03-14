Gurgaon: Leader of ‘fracture gang’ held along with two accomplices

The leader of a group of men who went by the name ‘fracture gang’ —infamous in Faridabad for breaking the hands and legs of people against whom they held grudges and recording the crimes on video to “create fear” — was arrested Tuesday based on a tip-off, along with two accomplices.

Police said the leader, Kulbhushan alias Kullu, and his aides, Deepak and Ankit, were arrested near Vidya Sanskaar School. As per the FIR registered in the matter, the accused were standing outside the school, but started running on seeing a police vehicle.

The police party pursued and eventually arrested them. Six country-made pistols, 23 live cartridges, an iron rod and a Swift Dzire car were seized from them, police said.

“During questioning, they confessed to their involvement in at least nine incidents in Faridabad,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.