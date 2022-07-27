After 150 suspected measles cases, health department to ramp up immunisation in 52 villages in Nuh

July 27, 2022 9:27:38 am
To contain the spread of measles after over 150 suspected cases were reported in the past three months, the health authorities in Nuh district have started a campaign to ramp up vaccination in 52 villages, which have a vaccination rate of over 20 per cent.
Health department officials said that in the past month, at least 100 suspected cases of measles have been reported in Nawab Garh, Ghasera, Umri villages and their adjoining areas.
In May, at least 47 suspected cases of measles were reported in Ferozepur Jhirka and adjoining areas after a case was reported in Nagina block, prompting the health department to conduct screening and immunisation. A team from World Health Organisation (WHO) had also visited the district, following the outbreak.
Dr Surender Yadav, chief medical officer, Nuh district, said, “In May, some suspected cases of measles were reported in Nagina and Marora, following which we screened children between nine months to 5 years age for fever and rash-related symptoms and conducted the immunisation. Now with the recent outbreak in Nawab Garh and adjacent villages, we have identified 52 villages, which have a low vaccination rate (20-30 per cent). ASHA workers and health staff will visit these villages and conduct the immunisation and create awareness among people.”
He added, “The exact number of confirmed cases is still being diagnosed, but in the past three months, over 150 suspected cases of measles have been reported.”
Officials said that the average full immunisation in the district was over 48 per cent and the authorities intend to ramp up immunisation in the 52 identified villages, which have a low immunisation rate, to a ‘threshold immunity’ level so the infection does not spread further. Officials said that while the cause of the outbreak is being examined, lack of vaccination and movement of population across neighbouring states during the summer months has led to its spread across villages in the district.
