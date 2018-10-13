Gurgaon: Wife, son of judge shot at in broad daylight, gunman arrested

The video grab showing gunman handling the injured wife and the son. (Image Courtesy: Sakshi Dayal) The video grab showing gunman handling the injured wife and the son. (Image Courtesy: Sakshi Dayal)

The wife and son of an additional sessions judge were shot at in Gurgaon on Saturday afternoon, allegedly by their own gunman. The accused in the case fled the spot after the incident, but has now been apprehended.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3 pm, at Unitech Arcadia in the city’s Sector 49. The victims are family of Krishan Kant Sharma, who is an additional district and sessions judge in Gurgaon.

The gunman apprehended for shooting the wife & son of an additional sessions judge in Gurgaon this afternoon has been identified as a 32 year old head constable hailing from Mahendragarh. Videos recorded by bystanders show him fleeing the spot after the incident. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/xghCo79hpC — Sakshi Dayal (@sakshi_dayal) October 13, 2018

“They had gone to Arcadia market to pick up some things, and he opened fire on them while they were getting into the car afterwards,” said Sumit Kumar, DCP (Crime).

“Both the injured were first rushed to Park hospital, from where they were referred to Medanta-The Medicity, where they are undergoing treatment. The accused has been apprehended,” he said.

The accused, police say, has been identified as 32 year old Mahipal, a Head Constable (HC) who hails from Mahendargarh. He had been posted with Sharma for the last 1.5 years, say police.

“Checkpoints were set up in the area as soon as we were alerted about the incident. The accused had fled the spot in the car, but has now been apprehended. Further investigations are being conducted,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.

