Gurgaon gets 45,000 doses to begin with

Apart from Covishield, officials said Gurgaon will also receive 11,400 doses of Covaxin by Thursday night (Twitter/BharatBiotech)

Gurgaon received the first round of coronavirus vaccine meant for use in the district and for distribution to surrounding districts Thursday, with officials stating that over 85,000 doses of Covishield had been transported to the Regional and District Vaccine Store in Pataudi.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav said, “Since Gurgaon is the regional vaccine store, we have received 85,480 vaccine doses, of which 44,950 are meant for Gurgaon. The remaining will be transported to other districts — Faridabad, Mewat, Rewari, and Palwal — for which Gurgaon is the store.”

Officials said while Faridabad will get 22,620 doses, Mewat, Palwal and Rewari will receive 7,120, 5,090, and 5,700 doses of the vaccine respectively.

Apart from Covishield, officials said Gurgaon will also receive 11,400 doses of Covaxin by Thursday night. “Of these, Gurgaon and Faridabad will get 4,200 doses each, while Palwal will get 3,000 doses,” said Dr Yadav.

The process of vaccination will begin in Gurgaon on Saturday, with six centres already earmarked for the purpose in the district — Government Primary School in Wazirabad; Government Primary School in Daulatabad; Medanta – The Medicity in Sector 39; Urban Primary Health Centre in Choma; SGT Medical College; and Primary Health Centre in Bhangrola.

The first phase will kick off with healthcare workers being administered the vaccine, followed by frontline workers such as police personnel and civil defense personnel, people above the age of 50, and those below 50 years of age with comorbidities. Each person will be administered two doses of the vaccine, 28 days apart.

Officials said around 40,000 healthcare workers will be administered the vaccine in the first phase.